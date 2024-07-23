MJF Gloats About Carrying AEW On His Back For The Past Several Years

What is AEW without MJF? It’s boring.

That’s what the AEW International Champion thinks, anyways.

MJF spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated for an interview this week, during which he boasted about carrying the company on his back for the past five years.

“I’ve been carrying this company for five years on my back,” MJF said. “People need MJF. It’s that simple. This company needs MJF. Fortunately, they’ve got me. What’s this company without MJF? It’s boring. This is the most people have talked about my company in months. Thank me later. If you’re not going to give me my just due now, you’ll have to when it’s all said and done.”

He added, “I’m the most interesting man in professional wrestling. I’ve been that way since I laced up a pair of boots. There are two types of people: the ones who admit I’m probably the greatest overall package in the history of this sport, and then there are people who want to pretend they know better. They won’t admit what’s right in front of them. For years, people said John Cena was not the GOAT. They said Randy Orton was boring. Those people actually exist in the world. Those are the type of the people who see mediocrity when they look in the mirror, and you can quote me on that.”

Check out the complete interview at SI.com.