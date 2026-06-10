MJF Provides Injury Update Ahead Of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

PWMania.com previously reported that AEW World Champion MJF hyperextended his knee during his match against RUSH on last week’s episode of Dynamite.

MJF took to his Instagram account to confirm that he did indeed sustain a hyperextension during the match and criticized RUSH, calling him a bad person for his actions.

MJF said, “Very recently, I have hurt my left knee. I hyper-extended it in a match against RUSH, who is a bad person. I think we can all agree on that. And honestly, the Nordic Wave — this match happened on Wednesday. It is now, I believe, Tuesday, and my inflammation in my knee has drastically gone down. Obviously, there’s still a s**t-ton of inflammation and pain. But being honest with myself, without this cold plunge, I do believe it would have took me a lot longer to start feeling like myself. And honestly, I think Nordic Wave is going to be a big part of ensuring that I don’t have to take any time off. Which is imperative for both my career and frankly, the company of All Elite Wrestling. Ratings, ticket sales, PPV buys. You name it, you’re welcome.”

MJF is expected to compete at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door in San Jose, California, later this month without missing any time.