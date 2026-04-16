MJF Reacts After Losing AEW World Title To Darby Allin

Darby Allin surprised MJF by winning the AEW World Title in the main event of Wednesday’s Dynamite in a quick match. MJF was unaware of the match despite it being announced during the AEW Dynasty post-show media scrum, as he had left before that announcement. He was coming off a 40-minute match against Kenny Omega at Dynasty.

Following the loss, MJF took to his Twitter (now X) account to share his thoughts.

MJF wrote, “WHAT THE ACTUAL F**K?!?!?

@TonyKhan THIS WILL NOT STAND!!!!!”

Currently, the decision remains in place, and Allin has been crowned the new World Champion. MJF’s second title reign lasted 109 days. He won the championship from Samoa Joe at AEW World’s End, in a match that also included “Hangman” Adam Page and Swerve Strickland. This marks Allin’s first title reign.