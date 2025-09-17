MJF Shuts Down Andrade’s Lucha Libre Challenge

Former WWE Superstar Andrade and AEW’s MJF clashed in a heated back-and-forth on social media this week, with the exchange escalating into a proposed Lucha Libre–style Mask vs. Hair match that MJF flatly rejected.

The interaction began when MJF, who is set to defend the CMLL World Light Heavyweight Championship against Místico in Mexico City, jokingly reached out to Andrade about grabbing a drink. “Lmk if you wanna grab a marg before I hop on my jet to Toronto to whoop Mark Briscoe’s hillbilly ass,” MJF wrote.

Andrade fired back with a middle finger emoji, prompting MJF to reply, “Oh it’s like that? Okay, Perro.”

The former WWE United States and NXT Champion then raised the stakes by posting: “IN MEXICO! It’s MASK VS HAIR @The_MJF pussy!!”

MJF wasted no time dismissing the challenge. “lol. No. Get over without burning another bridge then we can discuss us having a match at all. P**sy,” he responded.

While MJF remains a centerpiece of AEW and its partnership with CMLL, Andrade’s future is still up in the air. Following his recent WWE release, the ex-champion has quickly become one of the hottest free agents in wrestling, with speculation swirling over his next move.