MJF Speaks Out About Meeting John Cena At The Premiere Of The Iron Claw

The premiere of The Iron Claw, a film about the Von Erich wrestling family, was attended by AEW world champion MJF and John Cena. During an interview with the SI Media Podcast, MJF mentioned meeting with Cena.

“We’re two guys that are both massive fans of each other’s work. He loves what I’m doing in AEW, I obviously love everything that he’s done in professional wrestling as a whole. He’s a — easily, a first-ballot Hall of Famer and I believe that — literally, I am a Hall of Famer but I believe that I am also soon-to-be a first-ballot professional wrestling Hall of Famer as well and we exchanged pleasantries and we talked and discussed about, you know, how we’re fans of each other’s work and I told him straight up, I find him to be an absolute inspiration.”

“What he’s been able to do with Make-A-Wish with all these kids and also what he’s been able to do, completely transcend outside the professional wrestling sport and landscape is something that I’ve begun to do as well and I’m really proud of that and I don’t think I’d be able to do that without following the footsteps of these major giants in professional wrestling history like him, like Batista, like The Rock. If it’s not for these guys, they wouldn’t take me seriously as an actor.”

