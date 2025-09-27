MLW Considering Major Change To Championship Structure

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there has been discussion in Major League Wrestling (MLW) about eliminating weight divisions for their champions.

Court Bauer, who has supported this idea since his time as a writer for WWE, is particularly in favor of this change.

The report also highlights a debate within MLW regarding whether this approach would be successful in the U.S. Fans have been conditioned to recognize weight classes since both WCW and WWE often showcased smaller wrestlers as being less significant than their larger counterparts.

The goal of removing weight divisions is to elevate the value of the titles, but it may be necessary to wait until they secure a television deal to implement this change. The intention is to gradually shift audience perceptions so that they no longer see weight classes as important.

Dave Meltzer noted that today’s audience tends to regard weight classes as less significant, given the prevalence of smaller wrestlers and the reduced size differences compared to the 1980s and 1990s. He believes that, with the right talent and match bookings—especially featuring Mexican wrestlers, who traditionally embrace this concept—fans can be trained to accept this new framework.