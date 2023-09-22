Montez Ford Says Bobby Lashley Took Him Under His Wing Backstage Years Ago

Although The Street Profits have only recently been aligned with Bobby Lashley on WWE television, the trio are quite familiar with each other.

During a recent appearance on The Happy Hour podcast, one-half of The Street Profits, Montez Ford, spoke about “The All Mighty” taking he and Angelo Dawkins under his wing soon after they first joined the WWE main roster.

“It was something where, Bobby has known us for a while now,” he said. “Me and Dawks have been with the company…Dawks has been with the company since 2012. I got signed in late 2015.”

Ford continued, “Been in NXT, been on the main roster for about three years. Bobby has been one of the ones who has took us under his wing since we’ve been on the main roster. Now, everything he’s been doing backstage is being brought to viewing eyes.”

