MSG Pays Tribute To Sika Ahead Of Friday’s WWE SmackDown

As PWMania.com previously reported, Sika of the Wild Samoans, who is also the father of Roman Reigns, tragically passed away earlier this week.
“The World’s Most Famous Arena” Madison Square Garden paid tribute to the WWE Hall of Famer and pro wrestling legend with a digital board outside the venue on Friday night. WWE was at the venue in New York City for an episode of Smackdown.
The Marquee at Madison Square Garden in NYC honoring Sika Anoa'i.
