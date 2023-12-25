Mustafa Ali Confirmed For Several More Events In 2024

As previously reported by PWMania.com, former WWE star Mustafa Ali is set to face recent TNA signing Leon Slater in a singles match at PROGRESS Wrestling’s Chapter 162: Light of The Dragon event on Sunday, January 28th, 2024 at the iconic Electric Ballroom in Camden, London, England.

Ali has been announced to appear in six more events this coming 2024 since then. It was announced that the former WWE star will appear in three events in Canada next month as part of his World Tour. Ali will compete in Demand Lucha’s event on Thursday, January 18th in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, in C4 Wrestling’s event on Friday, January 19th in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada and in North Shore Pro Wrestling’s event on Saturday, January 20th in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada.

DEFY Wrestling also announced that Ali will be in action as part of their 7th Anniversary event on Friday, February 9th at the Washington Hall in Seattle, Washington. Dreamwave Wrestling also announced that Ali will appear at their Run This Town event on Saturday, February 10th at the Knights Of Columbus in LaSalle, Illinois, where he will face El Hijo del Vikingo, Penta El Zero Miedo and Gringo Loco, with Vikingo’s Dreamwave Alternative Championship on the line.

Revolution Pro Wrestling (RevPro) also announced that Ali will battle Robbie X as part of their High Stakes 2024 event on Sunday, February 18th at the Crystal Palace National Sports Centre in London, England.

#MustafaAli2024 World Tour comes to Ottawa on January 19th!

We are very excited to welcome @MustafaAli_X to #C4TheRevenant!

Get your tickets NOW from https://t.co/79EIfgRF8s or in person at @VertigoOttawa and @OddsSodsShoppe – this is going to be one of our biggest nights ever! pic.twitter.com/ko0dNSypdV — C*4 (@C4Wrestling) December 21, 2023

[ BREAKING ] MUSTAFA ALI comes to DEFY and Historic Washington Hall for our 7th-anniversary show! 2-9-24 – More info soon – #MustafaAli2024 #Defyance #DEFYseven pic.twitter.com/Dn5EwwUvtY — DEFY Wrestling (@defyNW) December 21, 2023

He’s back. Official for #DWRun on 2/10 at the Knights of Columbus in LaSalle, IL: El Hijo Del Vikingo (@vikingo_aaa ) defends the Dreamwave Alternative Title in a 4 Man Scramble against Penta El Zero M (@PENTAELZEROM ), Gringo Loco (@GringoLocoOG ), and Mustafa Ali… pic.twitter.com/D8vJyNpSQq — DREAMWAVE Wrestling (@DWWrestling) December 21, 2023