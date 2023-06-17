MVP Calls The Iron Sheik The Most Memorable Heel Of All-Time

Who do you think the most memorable bad guy in WWE history is?

MVP has a definite opinion on this subject.

During a recent Cheap Heat podcast appearance, the WWE Superstar spoke about the recent passing of WWE Hall of Fame legend The Iron Sheik, calling him the most memorable bad guy in all of WWE history.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On how The Iron Sheik was real and how watching him as a child made him think wrestling was real: “In honor of Sheiky baby, I went down the YouTube rabbit hole. And I was watching some of his old, old stuff when he was Khosrow Ali or when he still had hair. And he was, like, I’d say maybe 215 pounds, 220. Shredded … He was a babyface in that particular match and the crowd was popping for him because of his athleticism. He was doing cartwheels [and] suplexes. And, you know, watching wrestling from that time, and watching him wrestle that way at that time, it just kind of made me smile and remember why I used to think wrestling was real because he was real. ”

On The Iron Sheik being the most memorable bad guy in WWE history: “And when you ask me about the all-time great heels, you know, I was born in ’73, so I remember the Iran hostage crisis and the Ayatollah Khomeini, and, you know, that was a part of my childhood. So when, you know, Iron Sheik came on the scene and lost to Hulk Hogan and later on was teaming up with Nikolai Volkoff … This is iconic. This is legendary. We’ve never forgotten this. So in the pantheon of all-time great WWF/WWE bad guys, I mean he’s got to be right up there at the top. You know, it’s subjective, but certainly for me, if you ask me, he is the most memorable all-time WWF bad guy.”

Check out the complete interview at Spotify.com. H/T to WrestlingInc.com for transcribing the above quotes.