MVP Explains Why Working With Younger Talent Means So Much To Him

AEW star and pro wrestling veteran MVP discussed various topics with Your Entertainment Escape, including his favorite aspect of being in AEW.

MVP said, “It’s twofold. One, of course, being reunited with my brothers and being given an opportunity for us to continue doing what we do better than anyone on the planet. The other part, though, has been uh taking on more of a mentor role and and and seeing some of the younger guys, men and women who uh have seen the the uh success that me and Shelton and Bobby have had, and you know they they come to us sometimes, and they ask us for insight for our opinion. I don’t volunteer it, but if they come to me and ask, ‘Hey, you know how can I make this promo better? How can I make this match better?’ Being able to mentor some of the younger talent and pass along the lessons that I’ve learned from the greats through the years that I’ve had the opportunity to work with. That has been a really cool kind of corny, cheesy, fulfilling part of things, you know, passing it on to the younger talent.”

On the advice he gives to younger talents in the company:

“Yes, I would mind. But since you asked so nicely, well, without getting too technical, just one of the things that I try to stress to them all the time is to live in the moment. Enjoy this because you’re 25 today, you’re 40 tomorrow. You know, it goes by so quick. So, while you’re in the moment, enjoy it. And something that I used to do all the time when, you know, when I wrestled more, I’m not retired yet. Let me make sure you guys know that. I haven’t officially hung the boots up yet, but something I always enjoyed when I was in the ring during the match is just to take a moment and just breathe. Just look around at all these people that are cheering or booing. Look at your opponent. Look at the lights and just take that moment and live in that moment. Appreciate that moment like I’ve got the best job in the world. you know, don’t don’t get too ahead of yourself because you got to think, you know, if if it’s your dream to be a professional wrestler and you have achieved your dream of wrestling, making a living in front of, you know, people all around the world, don’t get too far past that because your worst day in wrestling is better than your best day, you know, sitting behind a desk punching a time clock, you know. So, just be mindful. Look at what you got. See where you’re at. You worked so hard to get here. Now enjoy this. Don’t mess that up.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)