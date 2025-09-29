MVP Talks About The Possibility Of Adding A New Member To The Hurt Syndicate

Will Cedric Alexander end up back with The Hurt Syndicate in AEW?

Allow MVP to answer!

MVP, the mouth-piece for the group formerly known as The Hurt Business in WWE, which previously included the aforementioned Alexander, recently spoke with Jim Varsallone for an interview, during which the subject came up.

The following are some of the highlights and a complete video archive of the discussion.

On the possibility of former Hurt Business member in WWE, Cedric Alexander, joining them again in the Hurt Syndicate in AEW: “We would absolutely love to have Cedric, but we don’t do the hiring, and that’s a Tony Khan question. But in terms of having another member, that’s something we’ve always been open to. One of the things that we’ve said consistently is that, because of who we are and how old we are, the thought of adding another member is usually adding someone who’s younger and could benefit from the association with us. They could be elevated by us. That’s how Cedric came to be a part of us, initially.”

On what they are looking for in a potential new addition to the group: “So at this immediate time, we haven’t had any conversations about bringing somebody new in, contrary to what’s been reported, but we are open to adding another member with the right person at the right time. We’d absolutely love to have another young member, that, hey, we need a high flyer. Shelton is too big. I don’t know if you’ve seen him lately, but he looks like he’s 280 pounds shredded. He can still move like that, but now he’s more of a tank, rather than an F-35 or whatever.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.