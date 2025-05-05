Myla Grace Quietly Signed With TNA Last Year

TNA has had Harley Hudson under contract for some time, as previously reported by PWMania.com.

According to Fightful Select, Myla Grace, who faced Hudson during the May 1st iMPACT TV tapings, has also been signed with the company for quite a while. The report indicated that Grace signed with TNA last year, thanks to the efforts of Gail Kim, who had been advocating for Grace to join the promotion for an extended period.

Grace has competed in various indie promotions across Europe and has also worked with Marigold.