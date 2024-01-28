Naomi Makes Her WWE Return At The Royal Rumble

Naomi has returned to the WWE.

Naomi returned to the Royal Rumble in Tampa, FL, competing as the third entrant in the Women’s Royal Rumble match. Natalya was the first to face her in the ring, followed by Bayley at number three.

Naomi joined TNA Wrestling and achieved great success, including winning the Knockouts Title last year, following her departure from WWE in May 2022, when she walked out with Mercedes Mone due to creative differences.

Naomi was expected to become a free agent very soon.

Click here for complete WWE Royal Rumble results. You can check out a clip of her return below: