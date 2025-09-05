Natalya Believes AJ Lee Is “Ready To Go” For WWE Return

WWE veteran Natalya appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss various topics, including her belief that AJ Lee will be ready to return to the ring if she comes back to the company.

Natalya said, “I think yes. I think she will be able to go. But the biggest thing is is that you cannot — Becky (Lynch) needs to have her ass kicked and I think that if A.J. really — if she’s really gonna stand up for (CM) Punk… If I saw my husband getting slapped by Becky Lynch, Becky Lynch would be having her ass handed to her. So I think that there’s an emotional charge. There should be an emotional charge in that person wanting to come back for revenge or redemption that I would love to see that stands out above everything else.”

She continued, “I would say, in my personal, professional opinion, I think she is ready to go. Yeah, absolutely, but again, I don’t know where people are training, I don’t know where people’s bodies are at. I saw a picture of her a couple months ago. She looked jacked. Again, I don’t know what she’s been doing behind the scenes because she does live a very private life, and I think that’s awesome. But, from what Becky has been doing, I would expect A.J. to wanna murder Becky in a wrestling sense, the proverbial wrestling sense.”

On Lee and others advocating for women in the Divas Era:

“When women needed more, A.J. (Lee), Paige, The Bellas, they had the courage to say, ‘We need more!’ I was so paralyzed in my own little, like, ‘I can’t believe they’re saying that.’ They’re tweeting, ‘The girls need more. The girls need more.’ A.J. was getting very, very vocal about it, as well as the twins, as well as Paige, and I was like, ‘Oh, they’re gonna get in trouble, they’re gonna get in trouble…’ When I wrote my book, I was like, ‘F*ck, I am so happy and proud of them for speaking up, standing up for the division when I didn’t have the courage to do that because I was so scared.’”

Natalya added, “I was so scared of Vince (McMahon) or somebody being mad at me, or the company being mad at me or getting called or getting pulled into Talent Relations that I didn’t wanna piss people off. But during that time, we needed someone to speak up, and say, no, we need more than 30 seconds for a match. Women like Michelle McCool, women like Mickie James, women like Melina, women like Beth Phoenix, like Layla, Maryse, Eve Torres, I’m just naming names. We were all wanting so much more, and not all of us could fight for it but I know we wanted it. So, it takes women that have balls and courage to do that.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)