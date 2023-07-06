Natalya Offers High Praise For NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton

What does a women’s wrestling legend like Natalya think of Tiffany Stratton?

Nattie recently appeared as a guest on Busted Open Radio and shared her thoughts on the NXT Women’s Champion, as well as some other potential future opponents.

Featured below are some of the highlights.

On some potential future opponents: “I’d love to work with IYO (SKY), Bianca (Belair), Bayley, Dakota (Kai) when she comes back. Somebody who has really impressed me, I love working with Cora Jade at NXT. I love her character development and how she’s really evolved.”

On thinking highly of NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton: “Tiffany Stratton. Never judge a book by its cover. Tiffany has really embraced her character, and she’s interesting to watch, but she’s also open to, ‘this is what I need to work on.’ She said she wants to get better in the ring and knows that she’s still not there yet, but she wants to grow. She stepped out of character to say she wants to get better, and I really respect that. One day, I’d like to have a match with Tiffany, and I’m not opposed to going to NXT to do that.”

