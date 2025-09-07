Natalya Praises Jeremy Borash For WWE’s Recent Video Packages

WWE veteran Natalya appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss various topics, including the incredible video packages that have been featured on WWE programming recently, and how Jeremy Borash is typically the one responsible for these productions.

Natalya said, “Jeremy Borash is another one that he did a lot. He does a lot behind the scenes that people don’t know.

She continued, “When you see an insane video package, usually Jeremy Borash is behind it.

Natalya added, “Because he’s very, very good at what he does, and he’s very involved and he’s also very collaborative.”

