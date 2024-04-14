Natalya Says Jade Cargill Is A Dream Opponent For Her In WWE

WWE veteran Natalya recently appeared on an episode of The Big Show podcast with Rusic and Rose, where she talked about a number of topics including why she considers facing Jade Cargill to be a dream match for her in the company.

Natalya said, “With Jade, she has something that you can’t buy and you can’t teach. It’s in you. She has that ‘it’ factor. She walks out there and has a presence. She commands a room and has confidence. It is so important for little girls and boys to know that it’s all inside them. Everything that want to achieve, all their dreams and hopes, it’s inside of them. When you see that confidence in jade Cargill, it makes everybody else want to be confident and go, ‘Damn, I want to have that same energy.’ It made me want to be more confident. It’s truly believing in yourself. It’s a big adjustment, her coming to WWE, and adapting. It’s a very fast-paced machine. The stuff she did was amazing at WrestleMania. I was so proud of her, Naomi, and Bianca. They had incredible performances, and they couldn’t have had those performances without their opponents; Asuka, Dakota, and Kairi. I would love to face Jade. I would consider that a dream match for me. I want to make it happen. I would love for that to happen in 2024.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)