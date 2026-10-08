Nattie Explains Why She Dislikes Enhancement Matches

WWE veteran Nattie appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss various topics, including her dislike for enhancement matches.

Nattie said, “If you’re going to win the match, you need to beat someone that means something. Otherwise, who cares if you won. That’s why I really don’t like enhancement matches, and it’s my own personal flavor of ice cream. I just don’t like them, because enhancement matches like — you know, sometimes you see a local/extra talent having a match with somebody. And you know, ‘Okay, we all know how this is going to go.’ So-and-so is going to beat them really fast, and get their hand raised. But if the person that you’re wrestling doesn’t mean something, your win doesn’t mean something.”

On Roman Reigns’ ability to elevate talent:

“Roman’s magic is that he helps elevate the person that he’s working with. No matter what the outcome is, everybody is elevated. Everybody wins.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.