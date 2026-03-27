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Netflix Raises Subscription Prices As WWE Partnership Continues

By
James Hetfield
-
WWE Netflix
WWE Netflix

According to The Hollywood Reporter, WWE’s streaming partner, Netflix, has announced price increases for its subscription plans. The standard plan with ads will rise from $7.99 to $8.99 per month.

Additionally, the standard plan will increase by $2, bringing its new price to $19.99 per month. The premium plan will also increase by $2, now costing $26.99 per month.

Here are the updated streaming prices:

* Standard With Ads: $8.99/month (up from $7.99), one stream in HD, with advertising
* Standard: $19.99/month (up from $17.99), two streams in HD, no ads
* Premium: $26.99/month (up from $24.99), four streams, 4K, no ads

Netflix has announced an increase in the cost of adding an extra member to existing plans by $1. The new fees are $6.99 for adding a member to the Standard with Ads plan and $9.99 for the ad-free plans. This marks the first significant price increase for Netflix plans since January 2025.

Additionally, Netflix is WWE’s primary streaming partner, airing Monday Night RAW weekly in the U.S. Earlier this year, Netflix also became the new streaming home for WWE’s library in the U.S.

The platform is also the exclusive destination for WWE’s weekly live programming and premium live events outside the U.S.

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