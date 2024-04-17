New AEW Dynamite Match For Tonight, TBS Green Lights Overrun

Another new match, and special announcement, has been released ahead of tonight’s AEW Dynasty 2024 “go-home” episode of AEW Dynamite.

PWInsider.com is reporting that “Switchblade” Jay White vs. Anthony Bowens of The Acclaimed in singles action is also scheduled for tonight’s AEW on TBS program.

Additionally, AEW President Tony Khan surfaced on social media ahead of tonight’s show to announce that TBS has permitted the promotion a special overrun past the 10pm hour for Dynamite this evening in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured below is the complete lineup for the 4/17 AEW Dynamite:

AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (4/17/2024)

* Will Ospreay vs. Claudio Castagnoli

* Adam Copeland & Willow Nightingale vs. Brody King & Julia Hart

* Young Bucks & Kazuchika Okada vs. Penta El Zero Miedo, PAC & Daniel Garcia

* Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mariah May

* Orange Cassidy vs. Shane Taylor

* Samoa Joe to speak

* Jay White vs. Anthony Bowens

* Swerve Strickland to speak

* We’ll hear from Mercedes Mone

* Jon Moxley returns at IWGP Heavyweight Champion

* Chris Jericho meeting with Taz & Hook

