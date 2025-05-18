New Dates Added To John Cena’s Retirement Tour

WWE has announced that Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena will appear on three dates during the Clash to Paris tour, in addition to the premium live event itself. The tour stops include Montreal, Dublin, and Lyon. As of this writing, Cena has 24 dates left on his retirement tour.

You can check out the updated list of retirement tour dates for Cena below:

* May 24: Saturday Night’s Main Event – Tampa, Fl

* May 30: Smackdown – Knoxville, TN

* June 6: Smackdown – Bakersfield, CA

* June 7: Money in the Bank – Los Angeles, CA

* June 13: Smackdown – Lexington, KY

* June 20: Smackdown – Grand Rapids, MI

* July 18: Smackdown – San Antonio, TX

* August 2/3: Summerslam – East Rutherford, NJ

* August 8: Smackdown – Montreal, Quebec, Canada

* August 15: Smackdown – Dublin, Ireland

* August 29: Smackdown – Lyon, France

* August 31: Clash in Paris – Paris, France

* October 11: Crown Jewel Perth – Perth, Australia