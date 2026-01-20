New Details Emerge On Gunther vs. Pat McAfee Backlash Match

New behind-the-scenes details from WWE Unreal have revealed that WWE briefly discussed a shocking alternate outcome for the Backlash 2025 match between Pat McAfee and Gunther.

The bout at Backlash 2025 ultimately saw “The Ring General” decisively defeat McAfee in a physically punishing encounter that left the commentator with notable injuries, including a burning sensation across his chest and a popped blood vessel in his eye. However, footage from WWE Unreal shows that the creative team did consider going in a completely different direction.

WWE Executive Director Bruce Prichard commented that Gunther’s dominant win was “predictable,” suggesting that a surprise McAfee victory might have been worth at least discussing to subvert expectations.

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul Levesque (Triple H) acknowledged the idea but raised a key concern: if McAfee were to beat Gunther, the Austrian powerhouse would immediately need to go “on a tear” afterward to restore his aura and credibility.

Ultimately, WWE’s creative leadership decided the upset didn’t make sense for Gunther’s long-term character arc. WWE VP of Creative Writing Jonathan Baeckstrom strongly opposed the idea, comparing the situation to classic storytelling logic:

“James Bond wins at the end of every James Bond movie because that’s what you pay to see. It’s the right ending for the story. Gunther just said, ‘I’m more focused than ever,’ and now he’s going to lose to our color commentator?”

Baeckstrom also pointed out the awkward aftermath such a result would create, with McAfee returning to the commentary desk just feet away from Gunther on weekly television.

In the end, WWE stuck with the original plan. Gunther defeated McAfee, reinforcing his dominant persona, while McAfee returned to his commentary role in the weeks following Backlash. The decision maintained narrative consistency and avoided undermining Gunther’s on-screen momentum.

The revelation offers a rare glimpse into WWE’s internal creative debates—and just how close fans may have been to witnessing one of the most unlikely upsets in modern WWE history.