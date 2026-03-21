New Details Emerge On Ricochet Controversy After Viral Backlash

Recently, PWMania.com reported that AEW star Ricochet faced criticism for an inappropriate comment he made on social media.

Earlier this week, Ricochet replied to a fan who criticized his acting skills, saying he was “glad” the fan had multiple sclerosis (MS).

This response quickly went viral, resulting in significant backlash from fans and even attracting coverage from TMZ. Initially, Ricochet stood by his comment, but he apologized and deleted the original post the following day.

Reports surfaced a few days later indicating that AEW did not instruct Ricochet to apologize for his comment, which was also noted by Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp. Wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer added details in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, mentioning that a friend of Ricochet’s—someone he “has great respect for” and who is a former wrestler he had collaborated with in the independent scene—advised him to take down the tweet.

Furthermore, Sandi, the original Twitter (x) user whom Ricochet responded to, locked her Twitter account soon after his comment due to the threats and harassment she received.

As of now, she has not unlocked her account.