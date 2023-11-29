New Knockouts Tag Bout Set For IMPACT Final Resolution 2023

A new match has been announced for the upcoming IMPACT Final Resolution 2023 show.
On Wednesday, IMPACT Wrestling announced the addition of a Knockouts tag-team contest for the show on 12/9 at the Don Kolov Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
Announced for the show is Trinity & Jordynne Grace vs. Deonna Purrazzo & Gisele Shaw.
Check out the announcement below.
.@TheTrinity_Fatu and @JordynneGrace clash with @DeonnaPurrazzo and @GiseleShaw08 at #FinalResolution on December 9 LIVE on IMPACT Plus, YouTube, and FITE from the Don Kolov Arena in Toronto, Canada!
Get tickets NOW: https://t.co/nrdMQaI9GB pic.twitter.com/xse4pxuh7T
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 29, 2023