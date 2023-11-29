New Knockouts Tag Bout Set For IMPACT Final Resolution 2023

By
Matt Boone
-

A new match has been announced for the upcoming IMPACT Final Resolution 2023 show.

On Wednesday, IMPACT Wrestling announced the addition of a Knockouts tag-team contest for the show on 12/9 at the Don Kolov Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Announced for the show is Trinity & Jordynne Grace vs. Deonna Purrazzo & Gisele Shaw.

Check out the announcement below.

