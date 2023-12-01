New Match And Segment Set For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Rampage

It was recently announced that tonight’s Rampage will see “The Icon” Sting and “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair address the AEW fans. ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage and The Workhorsemen’s JD Drake and Anthony Henry face Penta El Zero Miedo, El Hijo Del Vikingo and Komander in a trios match.
This comes after it was announced that Ruby Soho, Saraya and Anna Jay will face Kris Statlander, Hikaru Shida and Skye Blue in a trios match.
