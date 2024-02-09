New Match Confirmed For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Collision

All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan took to his official Twitter (X) account and announced that this week’s episode of Collision will see reigning AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm battle Queen Aminata in a non-title match.

Already announced for Collision are “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy vs. Tomohiro Ishii for the AEW International Championship, Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli) vs. CMLL’s Star Jr. and Esfinge in a tag team match and “The Rated R Superstar” Adam Copeland addressing the fans.