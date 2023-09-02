New Match Revealed For Impact 1000, Updated Line-Up

On the upcoming 1000th episode of Impact Wrestling, Dirty Dango will continue to despise pro wrestling.

The former Fandango will face Jake Something on the Impact 1000 specialt. This will be the first time the two have met.

Dango vs. Something was created after their issues on Impact continued. Something teamed up with IWGP World Heavyweight Champion SANADA and Frankie Kazarian to defeat Eddie Edwards, Moose, and Brian Myers in this week’s Impact main event, while Dango and Alpha Bravo were shown watching on a monitor backstage. Dango defeated Bhupinder Gujjar in singles action earlier this month, but not before telling everyone how much he despises pro wrestling on the mic. Bravo ended up assisting Dango in winning the match, but afterward, Dango took the mic and continued ripping pro wrestling until Something appeared to confront him. Dango was told to get out of the business if he didn’t like it, so he went to leave the ring while Bravo distracted Something. Dango then attempted a sneak attack on Something, but it backfired, and Something chased Dango away.

The 1000th episode of Impact will air as the post-Victory Road show on Thursday, September 14. The special will be taped at the Westchester County Center in White Plains, New York on Saturday, September 9. Impact will also record additional episodes that night in order to carry them over to Bound For Glory on Saturday, October 21. The Impact 1000 taping will take place the day after the 2023 Victory Road pay-per-view, which will also take place at the same location.

The following is the most recent Impact 1000 card:

* The return of Feast or Fired with competitors TBA

* The return of Ultimate X with competitors TBA, this looks to be the 50th Ultimate X in company history

* Jake Something vs. Dirty Dango

* Frankie Kazarian and Traci Brooks vs. Eddie Edwards and Alisha Edwards

* Impact Hall of Famers Awesome Kong and Gail Kim will come out of retirement to team with Knockouts World Champion Trinity, Jordynne Grace and a mystery partner (with Raisha Saeed) vs. Angelina Love, Deonna Purrazzo, Savannah Evans, Gisele Shaw and a mystery partner (with Velvet Sky and Jai Vidal)

* Impact Hall of Famers Team 3D reunite for their first match together since August 2016 against opponents TBA

* Impact World Champion Alex Shelley defends against Impact World Tag Team Champion Trey Miguel

* Other current and former Impact stars will be announced