New Match Revealed For Tonight’s AEW Collision

Following a week off due to the ongoing NCAA college basketball tournament, All Elite Wrestling will return to TNT with a new episode of its weekly Collision series.

Thunder Rosa will face Lady Frost on the show. Rosa has gone 4-0 in AEW singles competition since her return last year. She is also 3-0 in tag team matches. She had been out of the ring for a year because of a back injury.

The most recent AEW rankings were released following Wednesday’s Dynamite, and she is ranked as the #1 contender for the title, seemingly setting up a future title match with current women’s champion Toni Storm.

Here’s the show’s updated card:

Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli & Katsuyori Shibata vs. The Righteous (Vincent and Dutch) & Lance Archer

TNT Champion Adam Copeland in action in the Cope Open challenge

AEW Tag Team title Tournament Quarterfinal: Top Flight (Darius & Dante Martin) vs. Ricky Starks & Big Bill

AEW Tag Team Title Tournament Quarterfinal: FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) vs. The Infantry (Shawn Dean & Carlie Bravo)

Thunder Rosa vs. Lady Frost

Kyle O’Reilly in action