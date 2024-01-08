New Matches Announced For Wednesday’s Homecoming Episode Of AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling is set to hold their Homecoming episode of Dynamite on Wednesday, January 10 from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

During last week’s episode of Dynamite, The Don Callis Family issued a challenge to “The Icon” Sting and Darby Allin for a tag team match to take place on this Wednesday’s show, which was made official towards the end of the night.

This past Saturday’s episode of Collision from the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina saw Sting and Allin defeat The WorkHorsemen (JD Drake and Anthony Henry) in tag team action. Later in the broadcast, Sting, Allin and “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair appeared in a backstage segment, promoting and hyping up the tag match between Sting and Allin vs. Konosuke Takeshita and Powerhouse Hobbs for Wednesday’s show.

It was then announced on commentary, via AEW President Tony Khan, that the tag match, per the request of Sting and Allin, has been changed to a Texas Tornado Tag Team showdown.

It was also announced during Collision that Dynamite will see Blackpool Combat Club’s Claudio Castagnoli take on “Hangman” Adam Page in a singles match.

The match was made after Castagnoli called Hangman out on Saturday’s show and told the former AEW World Champion to meet him in the ring on Dynamite this Wednesday. Later in the show, Excalibur confirmed that the match would indeed be taking place on the company’s flagship show, which emanates from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

