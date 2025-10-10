New Orleans Officials Still Unsure When WWE WrestleMania Will Return

PWMania.com previously reported that WWE has relocated next year’s WrestleMania 42 from New Orleans, Louisiana, to Las Vegas, Nevada.

New Orleans city officials later indicated that they are uncertain when WrestleMania will return to their city.

While they have been assured that the event will come back in the future, officials mentioned they will believe it when they see it.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, New Orleans will host Money in the Bank next year as a form of consolation for losing WrestleMania 42. It was emphasized that officials don’t have “a single clue” about when WrestleMania will be held in New Orleans again.