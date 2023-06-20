New Segment Announced For This Week’s AEW Dynamite In Chicago, Ill.

Chi-Town … get ready for “The Mad King.”
Following his return in the closing moments of last week’s AEW Dynamite show, fans will hear from Eddie Kingston for the first time in a few months this Wednesday night.
On Tuesday, All Elite Wrestling announced the addition of an Eddie Kingston segment for their AEW & NJPW: The Forbidden Door 2 “go-home” edition of their weekly two-hour AEW on TBS television program.
Check out the announcement below, and make sure to join us here at PWMania.com on Wednesday night at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite results coverage from Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois.
After making his return last week on #AEWDynamite, we will hear from Mad King #EddieKingston TOMORROW on Wednesday Night Dynamite LIVE from Chicago!
Don’t miss Wednesday Night #AEW Dynamite TOMORROW at 8pm ET/ 7pm CT LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/XpHFQgtBib
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 20, 2023