New Segment Announced For This Week’s AEW Dynamite In Chicago, Ill.

Chi-Town … get ready for “The Mad King.”

Following his return in the closing moments of last week’s AEW Dynamite show, fans will hear from Eddie Kingston for the first time in a few months this Wednesday night.

On Tuesday, All Elite Wrestling announced the addition of an Eddie Kingston segment for their AEW & NJPW: The Forbidden Door 2 “go-home” edition of their weekly two-hour AEW on TBS television program.

from Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois.