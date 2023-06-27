New Segment Announced For Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has confirmed a new segment for Wednesday’s Dynamite, the fallout to Sunday’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view event.

AEW revealed that “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry will appear. This comes after he attacked HOOK after losing to IWGP Heavyweight Champion SANADA at Forbidden Door.

The following is the most recent show schedule from the FirstOntario Centre in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada:

* Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament first round match: Britt Baker vs. Ruby Soho

* Full bracket for the AEW blind eliminator tournament will be revealed

* Sting & Darby Allin vs. Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara

* “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry to explain why he turned on HOOK