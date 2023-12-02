New Segment Confirmed For Monday’s WWE RAW, Updated Lineup

A new segment has been announced for next week’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW.

During this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX, a commercial aired to promote the aforementioned weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network red brand program.

The ad promoted the previously announced showdown between Seth “Freakin'” Rollins and “Main Event” Jey Uso for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, as well as a new segment for the program.

The new segment will feature “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes reacting to the attack he endured at the hands of “The King of Strong Style” Shinsuke Nakamura from this past Monday night’s show.

As noted, WWE has also confirmed Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn, Nia Jax vs. Shayna Baszler, as well as DIY vs. Imperium in a Two Out Of Three Falls match for next week’s RAW.

