New Segment Confirmed For Tonight’s WWE RAW

A new segment has been announced for tonight’s WWE RAW, which features a loaded lineup and airs against the college football championship game between Michigan and Washington on ESPN.

Cody Rhodes will face Shinsuke Nakamura, and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Kayden Carter and Katana Chance will defend their titles against Piper Niven and Chelsea Green. CM Punk is also set to make a return.

R-Truth will participate in a “very special interview” on tonight’s show. The company confirmed the segment this morning. This comes after Truth participated in a program with Judgment Day, believing he is a member of the faction, which is not the case, resulting in comedy segments.

Truth had no idea he was teaming with The Miz against Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh until a week ago, and he mistook him for a heel.