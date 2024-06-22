New Segment Set For 6/26 Episode Of AEW Dynamite, Updated Lineup

A new segment has been announced for the June 26 episode of AEW Dynamite.

On this week’s episode of AEW Rampage, it was announced that MJF will be live on next week’s AEW on TBS Wednesday night prime time program at 8/7c.

Also scheduled for the 6/26 installment of AEW Dynamite:

* Jay White vs. Rey Fenix (Owen Hart Foundation Tournament)

* Will Ospreay & Swerve Strickland vs. Gates Of Agony (Toa Liona & Kaun)

* Saraya, Anna Jay, and Harley Cameron vs. Toni Storm, Mariah May, and Mina Shirakawa

Join us here every Wednesday night for live AEW Dynamite results.