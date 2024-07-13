New Title Match Set For WWE SummerSlam On 8/3 At Cleveland Browns Stadium

“The Biggest Party of the Summer” is drawing closer with each day that passes, and after today passes, a new championship match is official for the big WWE premium live event scheduled for next month.

On this week’s WWE SmackDown show on July 12 from the Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio, a segment featuring LA Knight led to the announcement of a new title tilt for WWE SummerSlam 2024.

Knight revealed a contract that contained the signatures of himself and SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis, which guarantees him a WWE United States Championship match against Logan Paul at the upcoming WWE SummerSlam premium live event on August 3 at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, OH.

“The Mega Star” noted that the SmackDown G.M. signed off on the match due to Knight picking up a pin over the reigning U.S. Champion in his Money In The Bank Triple-Threat Qualifying match from the June 28 episode of WWE SmackDown.

Also scheduled for WWE SummerSlam 2024 on 8/3 in Cleveland is Nia Jax vs. Bayley for the WWE Women’s Championship, as well as GUNTHER vs. Damian Priest for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

WWE SummerSlam 2024 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 3, live from Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, OH., streaming via the WWE Network on Peacock. Make sure to join us here on 8/3 for live results coverage of the show.