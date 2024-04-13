New Women’s Tag Bout Set For 4/15 WWE RAW, Updated Lineup

Another new match has been officially announced for next week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce surfaced on social media on Saturday to announce the addition of Maxxine Dupri & Ivy Nile vs. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell for the April 15, 2024 episode of WWE Raw.

With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated lineup for the 4/15 episode of WWE Raw:

WWE RAW (4/15/2024)



* “Main Event” Jey Uso vs. Finn Balor

* WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley appears

* WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes appears

* Sami Zayn (C) vs. Chad Gable (WWE Intercontinental Title)

* Andrade vs. Dominik Mysterio

* Sheamus returns

* Katana Chance & Kayden Carter vs. Chelsea Green & Piper Niven

Make sure to join us here on 4/15 for live WWE Raw results coverage.