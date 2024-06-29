New WWE NXT Segment For Next Week’s Heatwave Go-Home Show (7/2/2024)

A big contract signing segment has been announced for next week’s WWE NXT Heatwave 2024 “go-home” show.

On Saturday, WWE confirmed the addition of a contract signing for the WWE NXT Heatwave 2024 main event world title four-way between Trick Williams, Je’Von Evans, Shawn Spears and Ethan Page for the July 2 episode of WWE NXT.

Featured below is the updated lineup for next week’s show.

* Wendy Choo vs. Carlee Bright

* Street Fight: Michin vs. Jaida Parker

* Roxanne Perez and Lola Vice face off

* New Catch Republic (Tyler Bate & Pete Dunne) vs. Hank Walker & Tank Ledger

* Trick Williams, Shawn Spears, Ethan Page, and Je’Von Evans contract signing for NXT Heatwave

