New WWE RAW Matches Announced For Next Week, Updated Lineup

Two new matches have been announced for next week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

On Friday, WWE announced a Two Out Of Three Falls match between DIY and Imperium for next Monday night’s show, as well as a women’s bout pitting Shayna Baszler one-on-one against Nia Jax.

From the official WWE website:

Next week, Shayna Baszler will duke it out with Nia Jax once more to reach Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley.



This past week, Baszler’s tag team partner Zoey Stark took on Jax in a losing effort. Baszler issued the challenge shortly thereafter on Raw Talk.



Who will walk out of Raw the victor? Find out next week at 8/7 C on USA!

They also released this update for the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network program:

The rivalry between #DIY and Imperium has reached a fever point, and next week they will settle the matter in a 2-out-of-3 Falls Match.



Both teams were unsuccessful in Tag Team Turmoil last week, with unresolved matters lingering for both teams. The two teams have traded wins in tag team contests as well as singles matches.



Which team will get the needed double victory? Don’t miss Raw next week at 8/7 C on USA!

With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated lineup for next Monday’s Raw:

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW (12/4/2023)

* Seth Rollins (C) vs. Jey Uso (WWE Title)* Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn* Nia Jax vs. Shayna Baszler* DIY vs. Imperium (Two Out Of Three Falls)

Make sure to join us here on Monday night for live WWE Monday Night Raw results coverage.