Jordynne Grace Confirmed For WWE 2K26

Jordynne Grace has revealed she will be featured in the upcoming WWE 2K26 video game.

While speaking with Adrian Hernandez, Grace confirmed her participation.

Grace said, “Being in the video game is awesome. I filmed some lines for 2K26, for next year already. Here’s a little spoiler there.”

The WWE 2K series has historically highlighted WWE’s active roster, with occasional legends and special appearances.

WWE 2K26 is expected to release in early 2026, though no official release date has been confirmed. You can check out her interview below: