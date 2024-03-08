News On The Rock’s Influence Over 2024 WWE Hall Of Fame Class

WWE has begun revealing the members of this year’s Hall of Fame class.

The ceremony will take place in Philadelphia, ECW’s iconic home, following SmackDown on April 5th at the Wells Fargo Center during WrestleMania weekend. The US Express (Mike Rotunda and Barry Windham), Bull Nakano, and Paul Heyman have already been confirmed for the event. Additional names will be confirmed in the coming weeks.

The Rock, who joined the TKO Board of Directors and returned to WWE television a few weeks ago, is making a big comeback. He also secured the intellectual property rights for all Rock-related terminology and names. He is expected to compete in a tag team match at WrestleMania alongside Roman Reigns against Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported that The Rock has had input on this year’s WWE Hall of Fame inductees, with one source stating that it will be obvious if the planned inductees are revealed as planned.

The article went on to say, “Another source said The Rock had input on all of this year’s inductees, though we’ve not confirmed that to be the case.”