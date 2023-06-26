News On The Success Of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2023

Following the 2023 AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door PPV event, AEW President Tony Khan stated that the show’s estimated buys were higher than both the 2022 Forbidden Door PPV and the AEW Double or Nothing 2023.

Forbidden Door 2022 received between 125,000 and 127,000 purchases, while Double or Nothing 2023 received approximately 140,000 purchases.

According to Khan on Twitter, Forbidden Door had the largest live gate in AEW history, costing approximately $1.2 million (USD), and is one of Canada’s top three largest live gates for wrestling. The All In event at Wembley Stadium will break AEW’s live gate record.

Prior to the show, WrestleTix reported that 13,519 tickets were distributed, with 14,826 people in attendance.