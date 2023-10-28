News On WWE Being On A Hot Streak With The SmackDown Brand

WWE has had a good year in all aspects of its business, with metrics such as TV ratings, revenue, attendance, merchandise, and more all increasing.

SmackDown has grown in that time period, thanks to The Bloodline storyline, LA Knight’s continued rise, and, most recently, the return of John Cena.

Cena returned to SmackDown on September 1st, where he did a segment with Jimmy Uso, which kicked off his WWE run, as he has worked every SmackDown show since then.

He will wrestle Solo Sikoa at next Saturday’s Crown Jewel PLE, which is thought to be his final WWE appearance for the time being, though he could always be added to more shows.

According to WrestleTix, Friday’s SmackDown was the eighth consecutive SmackDown with over 10,000 fans in attendance.

Over 11,000 people attended Friday’s SmackDown from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, WI. LA Knight and Roman Reigns signed contracts for their Undisputed WWE Universal Title match at Crown Jewel on this show.

Due to the long trip to Saudi Arabia, they taped next week’s SmackDown, the go-home edition for Crown Jewel. Full spoilers for next week can be found by clicking here.