Nic Nemeth Addresses Possibility Of Signing With AEW

Could Nic Nemeth end up becoming “#AllElite”?

The former WWE Superstar known as Dolph Ziggler was asked this question during a recent interview with SportsKeeda’s Wrestle Binge podcast, and noted that he is “very focused on New Japan and TNA right now.”

“I am very focused on New Japan and TNA right now,” Nemeth said. “I have seen a few different people on both of those rosters that I am blown away with. Not doing moves, being awesome at wrestling. Some of them have bigger names, and some of them don’t have a name that’s really well-known all over the world yet. There’s a handful, there’s one or two in New Japan, and there’s five or six at TNA, that I have been watching very closely.”

Nemeth continued, “I famously don’t watch wrestling, but I have been following and going, ‘This person is one big break away from being the next up-and-coming thing. How can I help them, but also make the show awesome?’ I sit here, almost like an accountant, going over numbers and stuff. How can I make this a bigger deal? How can I make TNA one percent even better than it already is? Here’s how. Here’s what I should do. Here’s the way to go, and I’m gonna prove it to everybody. I’m excited because I’ve been sitting around for six months, going, ‘When the hell do I get to start wrestling again?’ I feel fantastic. I’m in the best shape of my life. I’ve done 20 straight years with three TVs that I’ve missed. That is unparalleled. I’m gonna continue this. I might wrestle for 20 more.”

Check out the complete interview at SportsKeeda.com.