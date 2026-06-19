Nic Nemeth Admits He Couldn’t Handle Tommy Dreamer’s TNA Role

TNA Wrestling star Nic Nemeth appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss various topics, including the role of pro wrestling legend Tommy Dreamer in TNA and his belief that he may not be able to continue.

Nemeth “I don’t think I could do any of those other roles that you don’t see behind the scenes, where everybody in the entire company and any independent wrestler is probably texting and calling you every single day because that’s what you think you’re supposed to do to get ahead.”

On his plan to continue to get feedback from Dreamer:

“I have Tommy Dreamer’s email. You better believe he’s getting my match from this weekend. He’s getting a text from me to say, ‘Hey, I know you’re coming to New Mexico this week. Can you come get me?’ Imagine that every single day. I would just throw my phone in a river. Tommy lives off of that because he actually knows everybody and he knows what they’re capable of.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)