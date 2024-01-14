Nic Nemeth Aka Dolph Ziggler Makes His TNA Debut At Hard To Kill

In the main event of TNA Wrestling’s 2024 Hard to Kill PPV, Moose defeated Alex Shelley to claim the world title.

Following the match, former WWE star Nic Nemeth aka Dolph Ziggler made his debut with the company by confronting Moose in the ring.

Things got physical, and Nemeth got the better of Moose. Nemeth then went into the crowd and ripped off his shirt, revealing a TNA shirt.

Nemeth recently made his NJPW debut at the 2024 Wrestle Kingdom event.

