Nic Nemeth Releases A New Video Following His Appearance At NJPW WrestleKingdom 18

As previously reported by PWMania.com, former WWE star Dolph Ziggler (Nic Nemeth) appeared at NJPW’s WrestleKingdom 18 PPV Event and has seemingly already started a feud with newly crowned IWGP Global Champion David Finlay.

Shortly following his appearance at WrestleKingdom 18, Nemeth released a new video on his official Twitter (X) account, which is similar to that of The Evil Dead or From Dust Till Dawn and it shows him escaping from a police car to fight the undead, then calling himself a wanted man.

