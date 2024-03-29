Nic Nemeth Reveals Why He Didn’t Sign With AEW

Nic Nemeth is seemingly everywhere these days, with the exception of All Elite Wrestling. Nemeth appeared on Konnan’s Keepin’ It 100 podcast this week and was asked about his decision to join TNA and why he isn’t in AEW.

When asked if he had talks with AEW, he replied, “In the past, some [talks] but I had a plan that I’ve been working on for probably the last year and a half. I didn’t want to go anywhere. I appreciate that several companies reached out immediately. I [said] I have this one plan, I want to do this on my own and even so, Scott D’Amore was so insistent because the locker room was so strong and somebody in the locker room of TNA reached out and I go man you guys are really making this hard. [I said] let’s do some dates. I’m not gonna sign for 3 years but I said I just wanna bounce around and be a hired gun. I’ll go with anybody and do anything. [I said] I just got out of a long-term relationship, 19 years. I don’t want to sign a paper that says you can’t do this. I can still represent companies, I am a great brand ambassador. I just don’t want to be locked in. I did it for too long. I stayed a couple extra years to get the good money. Now I’m rested up, I’m in the best shape of my life mentally and physically. I think I timed it out perfectly, no matter what any fans tell me on Twitter. I did my plan exactly how I want to do it and I want to bounce around. I thought I was gonna bounce around for 6 months and then look around. I think I’m gonna do a year, maybe longer, and then settle down somewhere. So far, Japan has treated me so well. That locker room is awesome.”

On TNA’s locker room and their long-term booking:

“The business model behind the scenes is so close to WWE like long-term booking, having pieces in place, having people in place to where you don’t just always have to go to bits. You can go to someone and go to someone else and make a move here. I don’t always want to bother the most important boss with a small thing because I’m new. All the pieces in place in that business model is long term booking and storytelling and I go man, that’s what I can sink my teeth into the most.”

Nemeth went on to talk about his WrestleMania weekend bookings and being able to run into some old friends in Philadelphia.

