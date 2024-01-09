Nic Nemeth’s NJPW Debut Match Confirmed

Nick Nemeth, the former Dolph Ziggler, was spotted at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18 with his brother, Ryan Nemeth, at ringside. After defeating Will Ospreay and Jon Moxley to become the first IWGP Global Champion, David Finlay had a confrontation with the former WWE star and was separated by security.
Nemeth attacked Finlay during the post-event press conference. Now they’ll be wrestling. The promotion confirmed that night one of NJPW New Beginning in Sapporo will feature Nemeth wrestling his first NJPW match when he challenges Finlay for the title.
Matt Riddle will also face Hiroshi Tanahashi for the NJPW World TV Championship at the event.
The second night will feature Tetsuya Naito defending the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against SANADA in a rematch of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18.
Here is the card for the January 23rd event:
IWGP Global Championship Match
David Finlay (c) vs. Nic Nemeth
New Japan World Television Championship Match
Hiroshi Tanahashi (c) vs. Matt Riddle
10-Man Tag Team Match
Los Ingobernables de Japon (Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi, Yota Tsuji, Hiromu Takahashi, and BUSHI) vs. SANADA, Taichi, Yuya Uemura, DOUKI, and Taka Michinoku)
Tag Team Match
Toru Yano & Tomoya vs. TBA